The five best winter hikes you can do right now

Cool winter temperatures mean you don’t need to carry gallons of water for a day hike to one of the standout peaks in the Santa Monica Mountains. At 3,114 feet in elevation, Sandstone is the highest point in the range — with fantastic views of the surrounding coastal mountains and the Pacific Ocean. The trail winds through stretches of scrub oak and chaparral to Split Rock (yep, you can walk through) and red-rock outcroppings like Balanced Rock, which leave you feeling as if you’ve been transported to the Southwest. You can do this as an out-and-back or a longer loop, depending on how fit you feel. Start at the Mishe Mokwa Trail, a name that comes from “The Song of Hiawatha” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (though I don’t know how that name landed here).



The start: Mishe Mokwa Trail, 1.75 miles north of the Circle X Ranch along Yerba Buena Road in Malibu. Free parking in dirt lot.