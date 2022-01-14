What spots are missing from our ‘best places to people-watch’ list?
After checking off each of our 10 highly specific places to people-watch while social distancing in L.A., did you find yourself saying, but what about this or that spot? If yes, we want to hear from you.
Where in L.A. would you suggest visiting for the best people-watching or city-bathing? The more specific the better! Share your insight below.
