Lifestyle

Let pure, unfiltered joy soothe your soul at this LGBTQ skate night

A person sticks their tongue out in a congo line on the roller rink.
The crowd has some fun during Rainbow Skate Night at Moonlight Rollerway.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Share
Photography by 
Mariah Tauger
Share

Get ready to boogie — and conga line and twirl and maybe even fall on your butt without a care in the world — when you roll onto the rink at Rainbow Skate Night.

The sober LGBTQ event at Moonlight Rollerway has been running on Wednesdays for over three decades.

It’s pure, unfiltered joy soundtracked by Cher, Whitney Houston and Broadway hits. Below, indulge in a sampling of photos that capture the palpable energy flowing through this all-ages bash.

Where to hang out when you want to meet queer folks in Los Angeles but don't want to roll up to the usual gay bars and clubs.

Lifestyle

Looking for queer community in L.A.? Start here

Where to hang out in Los Angeles when you want to meet queer folks but don’t want to roll up to the usual gay bars and clubs.

Two photos, from left: A person points at the camera while skating on rink. A roller skate hangs from a person's shoulder.
There are plenty of smooth moves on and off the rink.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

A woman skates with her arms raised in joy.
Feeling the vibe during Rainbow Skate Night at Moonlight Rollerway.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
A person poses in front of a wall of lockers.
Mathew Francis (he/him) at Rainbow Skate Night.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Detail shot of the back of two people's skates next to each other.
Friends take a break during Rainbow Skate Night at Moonlight Rollerway.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
A person wearing an all-white outfit puts on roller skates.
Spencie (they/them) gets ready to tear it up on the rink.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Two people skate while they take a selfie.
Celebrating her 46th birthday, Coco, at right, has some fun on the rink during Rainbow Skate Night at Moonlight Rollerway.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
A person holds their chest with feeling while listening to music and skating.
Feeling the music during Rainbow Skate Night.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

A person strikes a pose in the middle of the roller rink.
The vibe and scene during Rainbow Skate Night at Moonlight Rollerway.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
A woman posing raises her arms in jubilation wearing a shirt that says "Stop being racist!"
Karrissa Love during Rainbow Skate Night at Moonlight Rollerway.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
A couple of people strike a pose in the middle of the roller rink.
Nothing but good vibes and fun during Rainbow Skate Night at Moonlight Rollerway.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Two people wearing the same all-black outfit and blue caps while skating.
Seeing double during Rainbow Skate Night at Moonlight Rollerway.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Shoelaces, towels and other items are on display and for sale at Moonlight Rollerway during Rainbow Skate Night.
Gear for purchase at Moonlight Rollerway during Rainbow Skate Night.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
A man posing for a portrait hangs from the lockers at a roller rink.
Alex Plaisance (he/him) during Rainbow Skate Night at Moonlight Rollerway.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

The deets
📍: 5110 San Fernando Road, Glendale
🔗: facebook.com/moonlightrollerwayskatingcenter
⏰: 8 to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays (but sometimes it’s closed for a private event so check the calendar on its Facebook page)
💰: $18

LifestyleThings to Do
Mariah Tauger

Mariah Tauger has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 2019. Prior to joining the team, she worked in the magazine, freelance and nonprofit world, specializing in lifestyle and features photography. For over a decade, she has covered everything from the Olympics to celebrity chefs and her work has been featured in almost every major American publication. She is currently working on a personal documentary project examining the meat industry. Originally from Colorado, Tauger is an avid environmentalist and outside of photography, her passion lies with animal rights and advocacy.

More From the Los Angeles Times