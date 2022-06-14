Let pure, unfiltered joy soothe your soul at this LGBTQ skate night

Get ready to boogie — and conga line and twirl and maybe even fall on your butt without a care in the world — when you roll onto the rink at Rainbow Skate Night.

The sober LGBTQ event at Moonlight Rollerway has been running on Wednesdays for over three decades.

It’s pure, unfiltered joy soundtracked by Cher, Whitney Houston and Broadway hits. Below, indulge in a sampling of photos that capture the palpable energy flowing through this all-ages bash.

Lifestyle Looking for queer community in L.A.? Start here Where to hang out in Los Angeles when you want to meet queer folks but don’t want to roll up to the usual gay bars and clubs.

There are plenty of smooth moves on and off the rink. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Feeling the vibe during Rainbow Skate Night at Moonlight Rollerway. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Mathew Francis (he/him) at Rainbow Skate Night. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Friends take a break during Rainbow Skate Night at Moonlight Rollerway. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Spencie (they/them) gets ready to tear it up on the rink. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Celebrating her 46th birthday, Coco, at right, has some fun on the rink during Rainbow Skate Night at Moonlight Rollerway. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Feeling the music during Rainbow Skate Night. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

The vibe and scene during Rainbow Skate Night at Moonlight Rollerway. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Karrissa Love during Rainbow Skate Night at Moonlight Rollerway. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Nothing but good vibes and fun during Rainbow Skate Night at Moonlight Rollerway. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Seeing double during Rainbow Skate Night at Moonlight Rollerway. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Gear for purchase at Moonlight Rollerway during Rainbow Skate Night. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Alex Plaisance (he/him) during Rainbow Skate Night at Moonlight Rollerway. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

The deets

📍: 5110 San Fernando Road, Glendale

🔗: facebook.com/moonlightrollerwayskatingcenter

⏰: 8 to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays (but sometimes it’s closed for a private event so check the calendar on its Facebook page)

💰: $18