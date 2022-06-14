Let pure, unfiltered joy soothe your soul at this LGBTQ skate night

Get ready to boogie — and conga line and twirl and maybe even fall on your butt without a care in the world — when you roll onto the rink at Rainbow Skate Night.
The sober LGBTQ event at Moonlight Rollerway has been running on Wednesdays for over three decades.
It’s pure, unfiltered joy soundtracked by Cher, Whitney Houston and Broadway hits. Below, indulge in a sampling of photos that capture the palpable energy flowing through this all-ages bash.
The deets
📍: 5110 San Fernando Road, Glendale
🔗: facebook.com/moonlightrollerwayskatingcenter
⏰: 8 to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays (but sometimes it’s closed for a private event so check the calendar on its Facebook page)
💰: $18
