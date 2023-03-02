Advertisement
Obsessed with Disneyland? Share your favorite tips, tricks and hacks

The back of a person's head wearing glittery mouse ears with an out-of-focus Disneyland castle in the background.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Adam TschornSenior Features Writer 
If you’re a hardcore-bordering-on-obsessive Disneyland fan, you’ve probably amassed all kinds of tips, tricks and strategies to help you make the most of every moment inside the Anaheim theme park. Now we’re asking you to share the best of these insider secrets in hopes of making the happiest place on Earth a little happier for visitors who haven’t yet scaled the Matterhorn-steep learning curve of efficiently navigating the house of mouse.

From ride tips and prime parking spots to finding less-crowded places to eat or beat the heat, share your ultimate Disneyland tips with us by filling out and submitting the form below (or emailing me at adam.tschorn@latimes.com).

If it’s received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, we’ll consider including it in an upcoming round-up of helpful hacks.

In addition to sharing your favorite time-saving, dollar-stretching, stomach-satisfying or otherwise helpful hack, let us know a little bit about your interactions with the theme park to add some context to your insight. How many times have you been? Are you a former (or current) annual pass holder, employee or cast member? (Don’t forget to include your name and email address as well.)

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn writes about a range of style-centric pop-culture topics for the Los Angeles Times. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism makes him well-qualified to look at something and ask: “Why?”

