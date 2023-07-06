4 Black day parties to infuse radical joy into your summer plans

It's a date
A new school of day parties thrown by and for Black partygoers has been popping up all across Los Angeles. From LGBTQ+ dance revolutions to “grown and sexy” brunches, these events capitalize on sunshine while catering to communities seeking alternatives to typical late-night fare. Plus, partygoers with nighttime duties or other obligations can call it a day at a reasonable hour.
This social renaissance emerged in the wake of the pandemic as Angelenos sought community, connection and joy. At these day parties, DJs and attendees alike recognize and celebrate the rich, varied music and dance cultures throughout the African diaspora and across ages, genders and sexualities.
Each event stands in radical opposition to anti-homophobic and anti-trans treatment from many nightclub venues and staff, an over-policing of Black partygoers, and the disappearance of Black nightclubs and popular parties in increasingly gentrified neighborhoods. They fill a longtime need for belonging and freedom, for partying in peace without discrimination or marginalization.
Below are four carefully curated day parties for Black partygoers in Los Angeles, ranging from rising local hot spots to established global veterans.
Last year, Cuties Los Angeles owner Sasha Jones noticed that the queer community space’s Instagram account had been tagged in a post by @BeingQueerinLA. “Someone was asking for a queer party that played hip-hop and Afrobeats,” she recalled. “We like more than just house music!” When Jones asked Cuties’ Instagram followers whether she and DJ Terrell Brooke should throw said party, a flood of positive responses followed.
And thus came CASUAL. Every first Sunday, anywhere from 350 to 500 partygoers flock to the dance floor at Chinatown’s Siesta Day Club to experience community, freedom, bliss and consensual sensuality. Attendees also can expect food offerings from $5 to $35 from various queer vendors, like Dear Mama L.A., and hard cider, slushies, yerba maté and other nonalcoholic beverages — all under $10 — from the venue.
Jones explained that while CASUAL is open to all LGBTQ+-identifying people, the event specifically centers Black queer and trans “cuties” as a space “for us by us.” “It was a literal ask from the community, and we happily provided it,” she said. This consideration extends to the accessible admission cost — $5.55 to $11.11 — and the music selection. Staying true to the community’s craving for hip-hop, Afrobeat and Amapiano, Brooke carefully curates a diverse DJ lineup, including resident DJ Chinua, who brings the New Orleans bounce.
“Queer dance floors have been a safe haven for a very long time in our community,” Brooke said. He also noted that CASUAL pays tribute to its Los Angeles predecessors, like the shuttered LGBTQ+ nightclub event Mustache Mondays. “It’s a place where you can come and be anonymous but also be able to express yourself and explore,” he said. “And flirt!”
The next CASUAL is scheduled for Aug. 6 at Siesta Day Club, 119 Wilhardt St., Chinatown, from 2 to 8 p.m. When tickets go on sale, they will be available on Eventbrite.
Over the past few years, Chris Parker would notice friends from different circles and cities posting videos from the same day party in New York City. He had planned to fly cross-country to attend one when the event ended up coming to him in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old snagged a ticket through the waitlist and finally made it to Everyday People.
He found himself at the Beehive in South Los Angeles, where a lineup of DJs spun everything from Southern trap classics to throwback R&B to ballroom-inspired “Renaissance” hits. “You have people from all walks of life — gay, straight, cis, nonbinary — just all having a good time and enjoying each other’s spirits,” said Parker, a fashion entrepreneur and creative director who goes by Parker XL. “It’s literally like no other party I’ve ever been to.”
Founded in 2012, Everyday People has evolved from an intimate brunch-cum-dance gathering among friends on the Lower East Side of Manhattan to a day-party phenomenon with multiple monthly residencies in Los Angeles and seasonal pop-ups and tours throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada and Africa. Co-founder Mohamed Hamad, who goes by the stage name DJ mOma, likens the event’s vibes to those of a house party or backyard cookout that’s been scaled up to 2,000 to 3,000 people. Tickets run $20 to $30, Black-owned food trucks like OnPointttt jerk chicken and Vurger Guyz serve multicultural dishes, and an in-house bar slings both alcoholic and nonalcoholic refreshments. “We bet on a proposition that a party for Black people by Black people that is not centered on bottle service or price-gouging ticketing schemes can prosper and grow, and have a domestic and a global blueprint,” DJ mOma said.
Everyday People has long attracted celebrities looking to become just that, to let loose and turn up without the pomp and circumstance that often comes with industry parties. Lil Nas X, Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét have all been spotted among the crowd. “Insecure” star Kendrick Sampson was seen dancing with influencer Anelle Tarke in a now-viral TikTok video, and longtime attendee Janelle Monáe shouted out the event and collective in Rolling Stone. Given the party’s growing profile, tickets that in 2018 sold out within four to five days now sell out within minutes.
The next Everyday People L.A. parties are scheduled for July 8, July 9, Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 at the Beehive, 1000 E. 60th St., Florence. Doors open at 4 p.m. both days. Stay tuned to the Everyday People Dice website and Instagram for ticket sale announcements.
Co-founder Monique “Mo” Salmon had been sitting at the Friend in Silver Lake when she envisioned a dance party featuring an all-Black woman DJ lineup. “I noticed that many of my incredibly talented DJ friends, who happen to be women, weren’t getting the recognition and opportunities they should be getting,” she said. With the help of her business partner and wife, Soraya Salmon, and their friend circle of DJs and creatives, the day party B4 THE INTERNET went from daydream to reality, attracting 100 to 150 people bimonthly in the same bar in which it was born.
Now five parties in, B4 THE INTERNET has gained a reputation for delivering on its promise of nostalgic feels and uplifting Black queer women, DJs and partygoers alike. “Representation matters, and we’re representing everything that is Black, everything that is queer, and everything that is Black woman,” said Mo Salmon, adding that allies are welcome too, “with open arms.” Tickets cost $5 to $12.
As the name suggests, B4 THE INTERNET focuses on re-creating a nostalgic spirit and essence that echoes the dance parties of “simpler times.” “We want people to come together, dance and enjoy life as they did before the Internet and social media became dominant forces in our lives,” she explained. While cellphone use is not banned (yet!), attendees are encouraged to share their experiences and memories of predigital life for an ongoing interview series Soraya Salmon posts on social media.
Reaping the benefits of being held at a cocktail bar, B4 THE INTERNET offers an assortment of handcrafted classic and specialty drinks at $10 to $15. Food truck partnerships — most recently with the Patty Wagon L.A., purveyors of $5 NYC-style Jamaican beef patties — keep dancers fueled to dance the day away.
“In a city like Los Angeles, events can often feel more like business ventures than genuine enjoyment,” said Mo Salmon. “We aim to bring back the original feeling of living freely, feeling good and doing the things you love without compromising who you are.”
The next B4 THE INTERNET party is scheduled for August at the Friend, 2611 Hyperion Ave. in Los Feliz, with date and time to be determined. Check Instagram for future event details.
Partying has no age limit (obviously). Just ask Eric Jones, owner of the Black experience-curation company the Outlet L.A. Noticing a gap in “sophisticated” brunch parties for Black professionals in their mid-30s, 40s and upward — whom Jones considers the “grown and sexy” crowd — the Arkansas native launched Smooth Sundays. This bimonthly brunch event occurs every first and third Sunday and aims to serve “a market of mature individuals in Los Angeles that has not been catered to in years,” said Jones. More than 200 folks convene to dine and dance at a function that prioritizes an “upscale” experience above all else.
“When I think about upscale, I think about the crowd you cater to, the dress code, event elements,” he explained. While brunch parties at bars and nightclubs offer bottle service, Smooth Sundays is a “true sit-down brunch experience.” For Jones, the where is just as important as the who, as he intentionally scouts restaurants in Beverly Hills and Hollywood where attendees might not have otherwise visited. (Previous brunches have been held at H&H Brazilian Steakhouse and Proabition.)
Inspired by Old Hollywood, the Harlem Renaissance and the Roaring Twenties, Smooth Sundays boasts a medley of live music, including performances from local R&B acts and DJs. Attendees can choose from a buffet that typically ranges from $40 to $50, or order individual dishes and items from a separate brunch menu. The fare includes quintessential dishes, like waffles and scrambled eggs, which diners can pair with mimosas and other premium cocktails, juices, coffee and more. Tickets vary from $30 for an individual seat to $180 for a six-person table.
“Everyone feels welcome and at home, like it’s a big family reunion,” said Jones. “One thing that continues to be said over and over is, ‘L.A. needed this! Where have you been?’”
The next Smooth Sundays is scheduled for July 16, with time and location to be determined. When tickets go on sale, they will be available on Eventbrite.
