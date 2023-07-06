4 Black day parties to infuse radical joy into your summer plans

Over the past few years, Chris Parker would notice friends from different circles and cities posting videos from the same day party in New York City. He had planned to fly cross-country to attend one when the event ended up coming to him in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old snagged a ticket through the waitlist and finally made it to Everyday People.

He found himself at the Beehive in South Los Angeles, where a lineup of DJs spun everything from Southern trap classics to throwback R&B to ballroom-inspired “Renaissance” hits. “You have people from all walks of life — gay, straight, cis, nonbinary — just all having a good time and enjoying each other’s spirits,” said Parker, a fashion entrepreneur and creative director who goes by Parker XL. “It’s literally like no other party I’ve ever been to.”

Celebrities like Janelle Monáe, center, have been spotted at Everyday People parties. (Kadeem Johnson, @kjohn_lasoul / Everyday People)

Founded in 2012, Everyday People has evolved from an intimate brunch-cum-dance gathering among friends on the Lower East Side of Manhattan to a day-party phenomenon with multiple monthly residencies in Los Angeles and seasonal pop-ups and tours throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada and Africa. Co-founder Mohamed Hamad, who goes by the stage name DJ mOma, likens the event’s vibes to those of a house party or backyard cookout that’s been scaled up to 2,000 to 3,000 people. Tickets run $20 to $30, Black-owned food trucks like OnPointttt jerk chicken and Vurger Guyz serve multicultural dishes, and an in-house bar slings both alcoholic and nonalcoholic refreshments. “We bet on a proposition that a party for Black people by Black people that is not centered on bottle service or price-gouging ticketing schemes can prosper and grow, and have a domestic and a global blueprint,” DJ mOma said.

Everyday People has long attracted celebrities looking to become just that, to let loose and turn up without the pomp and circumstance that often comes with industry parties. Lil Nas X, Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét have all been spotted among the crowd. “Insecure” star Kendrick Sampson was seen dancing with influencer Anelle Tarke in a now-viral TikTok video, and longtime attendee Janelle Monáe shouted out the event and collective in Rolling Stone. Given the party’s growing profile, tickets that in 2018 sold out within four to five days now sell out within minutes.

The next Everyday People L.A. parties are scheduled for July 8, July 9, Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 at the Beehive, 1000 E. 60th St., Florence. Doors open at 4 p.m. both days. Stay tuned to the Everyday People Dice website and Instagram for ticket sale announcements.

