How to date better in Los Angeles, home to flirts, fakes and ghosts

Dating in Los Angeles can be messy. In “u up?” we’ll explore common dating problems and provide tips on how to date better.
To say it’s difficult to date in Los Angeles is almost like saying the traffic is bad. Yes, we know!
But what if dating didn’t have to feel so debilitating? What if we could create the healthy and fun dating life that we crave so badly? One that would make us excited about the possibility of love and romance? This ongoing series will explore how to approach everything from dating apps and attachments styles to situationships and ghosting.
Let’s get back out there.
If you have a suggestion for an upcoming story, email kailyn.brown@latimes.com.
Whether you have an anxious or avoidant attachment style, you can become a secure dater. Here’s how to do it, according to relationship experts.
Chemistry in dating is important, but it doesn’t always come instantaneously. Here’s why you shouldn’t give up on someone just because you didn’t feel a spark right away.
Should you call it quits with your crush because they barely text you? Relationship experts offer their thoughts.
