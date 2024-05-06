Do you love your waterbed? We want to hear from you

The waterbed was invented by a San Francisco State University graduate student in 1969, and it quickly captured the American imagination. It soon became a symbol of the sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll lifestyle for which the 1970s was famous. It hit the peak of its popularity in 1987, when one in every five mattresses sold in the U.S. was a vinyl bag that could be filled with up to 250 gallons of water. But even as waterbed design has evolved in modern times (more stability, less sloshing), these once-popular mattresses have seen a significant decline.

Are you a holdout who still sleeps on a waterbed in Southern California? We want to hear your story.