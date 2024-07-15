Show us your L.A. rental! Tell us how you made it feel like home
Los Angeles renters with style, show us your place! The smaller, the better.
In a city where home prices are at an all-time high and most are renters — whether an apartment, duplex, ADU, or single-family house — many are looking for inspiration on how to make rentals feel like home.
Looking to purchase a custom sofa? We’ve curated a list of Los Angeles retailers who manufacture their furnishings locally.
So tell us: Do you have some renter-friendly design hacks you’d like to share with us? Tried removable peel-and-stick wallpaper? Created an impressive gallery wall? Turned your closet into an office? Scored affordable furnishings in unexpected places? Or just have impressive interior design skills?
Fill out the form below to share your home with other interior design lovers. We may be in touch to chat with you more about your space.
