Advertisement
Lifestyle

Tell us: What’s the best beach in Southern California?

An aerial view of Victoria Beach, with swimmers in the green water and sunbathers on the sand against a residential hillside.
Beachgoers enjoy Victoria Beach in Laguna Beach, one of our top 50 beaches in Southern California.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Brittany Levine BeckmanFeatures Editor 
Share via

Of course, naming the best beaches of Southern California is subjective. But when a group of reporters set out to take on this massive task for The Times, they had some guiding principles.

We sought beaches from San Diego to Santa Barbara that were easy to access and offered something special like amazing views, great surf, tide pools, firepits, volleyball courts or bike and walking paths. We made a handful of exceptions for beaches that feel more remote. We also considered parking, bathrooms and ADA access — and the complicated issue of ever-changing water quality in limited areas at some otherwise great sites.

Huntington Beach, CA - June 07: Beach goers enjoy nice weather at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach Friday, June 7, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Lifestyle

For Subscribers

The 50 best beaches in Southern California

We visited more than 200 miles of coastline, picking through hundreds of beaches to name the 50 best from San Diego to Santa Barbara. We prioritized ease of use and special amenities — like volleyball courts, camping, surf conditions and views.

July 15, 2024

However, with our 50-beach limit, there are many that didn’t make the cut. This is where you come in. Tell us: What beach did we miss? We may feature responses in a future story.

Advertisement

More to Read

LifestyleTravel & ExperiencesThings to DoOutdoors
Brittany Levine Beckman

Brittany Levine Beckman manages lifestyle and West Coast experiences coverage as features editor at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as managing editor at Mashable.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement