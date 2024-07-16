Tell us: What’s the best beach in Southern California?

Of course, naming the best beaches of Southern California is subjective. But when a group of reporters set out to take on this massive task for The Times, they had some guiding principles.

We sought beaches from San Diego to Santa Barbara that were easy to access and offered something special like amazing views, great surf, tide pools, firepits, volleyball courts or bike and walking paths. We made a handful of exceptions for beaches that feel more remote. We also considered parking, bathrooms and ADA access — and the complicated issue of ever-changing water quality in limited areas at some otherwise great sites.

However, with our 50-beach limit, there are many that didn’t make the cut. This is where you come in. Tell us: What beach did we miss? We may feature responses in a future story.