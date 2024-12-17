Tell us: What’s your favorite yoga studio in L.A.?

Los Angeles County is vast — and with a magnitude of yoga studios.

We scoured the county, stretching to explore as diverse a variety of classes as possible, before narrowing them down to the 28 best independent studios based on atmosphere, accessibility and community-building.

But our list is far from complete. Yoga is an infinitely personal practice, one that promotes flexibility and muscle strength and helps you feel more connected to yourself and your community. And finding ways to stay grounded as we head into the holidays and a new political era is more important than ever.

So we’re hoping you’ll help us broaden the list. We’ve already heard from some of you in comments on our website.

Advertisement

“You’ve never experienced meditative and healing yoga until you’ve taken Kumi’s, Johanna’s or Jill’s classes at Veda Yoga, in downtown Culver City,” one reader wrote. “Been my home studio for over 10 years.”

“If you are a beginner, go to Yoga Darsana in Alhambra and take a class with Dora — even / especially if you have an injury,” wrote another reader. “She warmly and respectfully provides support and adaptations for everyone who needs it and slowly walks us all through the poses. It’s amazing what you can do and how good you can feel when an expert leads you step by step through class.”

So what are your favorite places to stretch, sweat and breathe? We’re all ears — in Karnapidasana (Ear Pressure Pose), of course.