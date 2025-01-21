These 26 hiking trails burned in the Eaton fire

A Western Bluebird perches on a charred branch of a burned tree in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire in Altadena.

An accounting of the damage of the Eaton fire is still ongoing. Since starting in early January, it has burned more than 14,000 acres, destroyed thousands of homes and businesses in Altadena and, as of Friday, killed 16 people.

Now that the fire is 65% contained, we can begin to examine the damage and trail closures in the surrounding mountains as well. The fire is believed to have started in Eaton Canyon, a beloved hiking area, before spreading east and west into Angeles National Forest.

More than two dozen trails, many of them popular, interconnected day hikes, appear to have also burned. Many of them were favorites among locals who could walk a short distance from their homes in Altadena to the trailheads. Last week, I visited Eaton Canyon and observed the blackened manzanita and other chaparral. Even though the Eaton Canyon Nature Center burned down, the oaks and sycamores around it appear to have survived, some only singed from the fire.

The Rubio Canyon trail was burned in the Eaton fire. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

To better understand where you can hike responsibly (and what areas you must avoid), I constructed the list below. To put together a better picture of the damage, I consulted mapping tool CalTopo, cross-referencing its maps and the fire footprints with lists of local hiking trails to determine which routes were in the burn area.

That said, just because a trail is in the burn area doesn’t mean it was destroyed. We’ll learn more about specific conditions of each trail in the coming months. Trails burned in wildfires often stay closed for several months to years to allow for the forest to recover and for trail maintenance crews to repair routes and infrastructure.

Keep in mind that hiking (and any other activity) is temporarily prohibited in Angeles National Forest through Friday, even outside the burned trails listed below. Officials said this measure to temporarily close the forest was necessary because the fire risk is at “critical,” the highest level of danger in the graduated scale used by the U.S. Forest Service.

The 700,000-acre area is set to reopen at midnight Saturday unless officials extend the closure. The trails below will likely remain closed even when Angeles National Forest remains open.

Trails burned in the Eaton fire

Part of the Eaton Canyon trail after the Eaton fire. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Burned cacti along the Eaton Canyon trail. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)