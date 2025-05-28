6 Fermented Foods Everyone’s Eating This Summer for Gut Health and Glowing Energy

Probiotic-rich staples like kefir, kimchi, and kombucha support digestion, balance hormones, and may even benefit skin and mood.

As summer approaches, fermented foods are emerging as a smarter, science-backed way to support gut health, hormonal balance, skin vitality, and even mood. Once confined to the margins of natural food stores, these age-old staples are now earning center-stage status — appearing in everything from probiotic tonics to microbiome-friendly twists on comfort food.

And while the buzz is loud, the underlying science (though still evolving) is increasingly compelling.

The Functional Ferments Everyone’s Talking About

Interest in fermented foods has surged in 2025, as more people seek out natural ways to support digestion, boost energy, and maintain overall wellness. With kefir, kimchi, and even fermented skincare taking off, it’s clear that gut health has become a priority, not just a passing trend.

Kefir

This probiotic-packed, slightly fizzy fermented milk drink is dominating breakfast routines. Known for its gut-soothing benefits and high microbial diversity, it’s being dubbed “yogurt’s overachieving cousin.” In fact, kefir is considered one of the most promising functional foods due to its antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and even anticarcinogenic potential, according to a 2021 NIH review.

Kimchi

Spicy, crunchy, and full of personality, kimchi’s tangy mix of fermented cabbage and chili paste is now a fridge staple well beyond Korean households. It’s also rich in lactic acid bacteria and has been shown to support anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and even cholesterol-lowering benefits, according to research published in the Journal of Medicinal Food.

Kombucha

This tangy, effervescent tea has evolved into a multibillion-dollar industry. What started as a hippie health-store staple is now a mainstream favorite, with innovations like adaptogen-infused brews, nootropic blends, and zero-sugar options hitting shelves everywhere.

Miso

This umami-rich fermented soybean paste is popping up not just in soup but in salad dressings, marinades, and even desserts.

Tempeh & Natto

Once niche vegan proteins, these traditional soy ferments are gaining broader recognition for their dense nutrient profile and probiotic perks.

Fermented Skincare

Yes, it’s a thing. Beauty brands are now experimenting with fermented ingredients to promote skin barrier health, microbiome diversity, and inflammation control. Think of it as skincare that’s been cultured, literally.

Not Just Digestion: The Skin Connection

“Your microbiome plays an important two-way role with your hormones,” says Dr. Colleen Cutcliffe, co-founder and CEO of Pendulum Therapeutics. “A diet high in fibers and polyphenols will ensure a diverse gut microbiome that is metabolically healthy.” In other words, feeding your gut might be the most foundational thing you can do for your overall wellness, especially when hormone balance and inflammation are involved.

Gut health isn’t just about what happens below the belt. As research shows, new research is shedding light on the gut-skin axis, linking a thriving microbiome to radiant skin and fewer inflammatory flare-ups. “We know there is a huge opportunity to impact the immune and inflammatory responses through the gut,” she explains. “And those are tied to how things appear on our skin.”

In layman’s terms: while topical products might not be miracle workers, nourishing your gut with probiotics, prebiotics, and fiber-rich foods could help you glow from the inside out.

Reset, Microbiome Edition

If you’re craving a seasonal wellness refresh, fermented foods offer a simple, flavorful way to do it, no cleanse or supplement stack required. “As we move into spring, look for variety on your plate, particularly when it comes to color,” says Dr. Adam Perlman, MD. “Probiotics are another key ingredient for springing back into spring.”

He points to kimchi and kombucha as simple but powerful tools to reboot digestion, enhance energy, and rebalance after a processed food-heavy winter.

What to Take Away

While the science behind the gut microbiome is still emerging, what’s clear is that fermented foods are no longer a niche interest. They’re a cultural and nutritional movement and a delicious one at that.

Will kefir cure your burnout or make your skin glow overnight? Probably not. But as part of a diverse, fiber-rich, minimally processed diet, it might help support the systems that do.

