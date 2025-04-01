Cryotherapy: Cutting-Edge Health Treatment or Another Wellness Gimmick?

In the world of wellness trends, there’s always something new (and often a bit extreme) promising a myriad of benefits for both body and mind. Enter cryotherapy — a treatment that involves voluntarily freezing yourself at temperatures cold enough to rival an Antarctic expedition.

When you expose yourself to extremely cold temperatures for just a few minutes, enthusiasts claim it can speed up recovery, make your skin glow, boost your mood, or even lose weight.

But does cryotherapy actually deliver on its laundry list of benefits? Dr. Mike Stone, a physician specializing in longevity and health, says there isn’t a yes or no answer.

“It’s important people recognize that many things touted out there have some rudimentary basis by which they might be able to do the thing they’re purported to do,” Dr. Stone explains. “One needs to discern whether they’re snake oil,” Dr. Stone says, or whether there’s actually some utility.

What Exactly Is Cryotherapy?

Originally developed in Japan in the late 1970s to treat rheumatoid arthritis, whole-body cryotherapy (WBC) has skyrocketed in popularity over the past decade. Stars like Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore, LeBron James, Will Smith, and other A-listers have all been spotted stepping into these futuristic freezing chambers, fueling its rise among wellness enthusiasts, athletes, and weekend warriors willing to give it a try.

At its core, cryotherapy is the fancy, high-tech cousin of the ice pack. We’ve been using cold therapy to reduce inflammation and ease pain forever, but cryotherapy lowers the temperature dial.

Picture this: You pushed yourself hard at the gym, your muscles are throbbing, and you’re desperate for relief. The solution? Slip on gloves, socks, shoes, and a protective headband to shield your ears and face—then step down and step into a chamber chilled to between -100°C and -140°C (that’s -148°F to -220°F) for a brisk three to four minutes.

There’s also localized cryotherapy, which zeroes in on specific areas using blasts of cold air or cryogenic agents. Think of it as applying an ice pack, only with an arctic-level upgrade.

Types of Cryotherapy: More Than Just a Cold Shower

There are two primary types you should know about:



This is the superstar version, where individuals stand in a cryo chamber cooled with liquid nitrogen or refrigerated air. Sessions last two to four minutes. Localized Cryotherapy: This targets specific areas, using devices that blast cold air or apply cryogenic agents to alleviate localized pain or inflammation. Think of it as a supercharged ice pack.

Potential Benefits of Cryotherapy

Pain Relief & Muscle Recovery

Athletes and fitness fanatics are among cryotherapy’s biggest champions, turning to WBC to soothe sore muscles and expedite recovery.

The science behind it? Extreme cold exposure constricts blood vessels, reduces inflammation, and numbs nerve endings — providing temporary relief from acute and chronic pain conditions like arthritis, tendinitis, and post-exercise soreness.

“It’s going to blunt the inflammatory response from the exercise and allow one to recover faster,” Dr. Stone explains. For those who suffer from migraine and sinus pressure, according to a 2013 NIH study , cold therapy has been said to offer relief by cooling the blood passing through intracranial vessels.

Mood Enhancement

There’s also a mental boost attached to stepping into the cold. When your body is exposed to extreme temperatures, it releases a cocktail of endorphins, dopamine, and norepinephrine, giving you this amazing post-session high that can improve your mood and mental toughness.

“Cold exposure is great for mental resiliency,” Dr. Stone notes. “It increases acute catecholamines in release, so you get a dopamine hit. People often like that for mood enhancement.”

Some studies have reported enhanced psychological well-being following cryotherapy sessions, but large-scale trials are still sparse.

Skin Rejuvenation

Cryotherapy has also been billed as a quick fix for tightening skin, reducing signs of aging, and alleviating skin conditions like acne and eczema.

The premise? Cold temperatures may stimulate collagen production, tighten pores and smooth skin texture, reduce inflammation, which could help conditions like acne or eczema, and improve circulation, giving skin a smoother, more youthful appearance.

That said, a lot of this is still in the “people swear by it” category, with solid scientific evidence playing catch-up.

Metabolic Boost & Weight Management

While animal studies have shown cold exposure increases BAT activation and calorie burn, applying these findings to humans is trickier than it sounds. Current evidence hints that metabolic benefits probably exist, but they’re likely not the miracle fat-melters some people claim.

Dr. Stone explains that cold exposure causes browning of white fat, which leads to cryotherapy’s supposed ability to supercharge metabolism by activating brown adipose tissue (BAT), the body’s calorie-burning, heat-generating fat.

“The cold basically takes our white fat and turns it into beige fat, beige because it’s got more mitochondrial density. As a result, it’s increasing your metabolic rate and making you burn more calories at rest.”

While intriguing, most of the supportive data comes from animal studies. Human research is still limited and inconclusive when it comes to significant, sustainable weight loss.

The Cold Shoulder: Risks and Considerations

Like any trendy treatment, cryotherapy isn’t risk-free. Potential downsides include:



Frostbite & Skin Burns: Without proper protection, exposure to extreme cold can lead to frostbite or skin injuries and pigmentation.

Without proper protection, exposure to extreme cold can lead to frostbite or skin injuries and pigmentation. Cardiovascular Stress: The sudden drop in temperature constricts blood vessels and elevates blood pressure, which can pose risks for individuals with heart conditions.

The sudden drop in temperature constricts blood vessels and elevates blood pressure, which can pose risks for individuals with heart conditions. Respiratory Issues: Inhaling supercooled air can cause respiratory discomfort or exacerbate pre-existing lung conditions.

Inhaling supercooled air can cause respiratory discomfort or exacerbate pre-existing lung conditions. Muscle Growth Interference: For those focused on hypertrophy (muscle building), overuse of cryotherapy might blunt desired adaptations.

For those focused on hypertrophy (muscle building), overuse of cryotherapy might blunt desired adaptations. Contraindications: People with conditions like hypertension, heart disease, seizures, cold allergies, or certain psychiatric disorders should avoid cryotherapy altogether.

And perhaps most concerning, the use of gases like liquid nitrogen could potentially raise serious safety concerns.

The Cost Factor: Wellness for the Wealthy?

Cryotherapy doesn’t come cheap. Individual sessions typically range from $20 to $80, and packages often total several hundred dollars. Compounding the issue, health insurance generally doesn’t cover it.

For many people, the price tag is a deal-breaker, especially when traditional cold therapies (like ice baths and cold packs) offer similar benefits at a fraction of the cost.

Practical Considerations for Cryotherapy Enthusiasts

If you’re still intrigued and ready to brave the cold, here’s what to keep in mind:



Consult Your Healthcare Provider: Especially if you have underlying health issues, get clearance first.

Especially if you have underlying health issues, get clearance first. Use Certified Facilities: Ensure technicians are trained, protocols are followed, and equipment is properly maintained.

Ensure technicians are trained, protocols are followed, and equipment is properly maintained. Limit Session Duration: Stick to the recommended 2–4 minute exposure to minimize risk.

Stick to the recommended 2–4 minute exposure to minimize risk. Monitor Your Body’s Response: Listen to how you feel during and after sessions. Discontinue use if you experience discomfort or adverse effects.

The Verdict: Treatment or Trend?

Cryotherapy occupies that curious space between a time-tested remedy and a modern-day wellness spectacle. From muscle recovery to mood enhancement, the potential benefits are appealing, but the scientific jury is still out on many of the bolder claims.

As Dr. Stone puts it, from an “established-use lens,” we simply don’t have large-scale, well-conducted human trials confirming cryotherapy’s long-term effectiveness for mood, metabolic health, weight loss, or mental resilience.

However, he’s quick to point out that real-world experience counts for something. After all, not every intervention requires a randomized controlled trial to prove its value — he likens it to the “parachute study” analogy: “You don’t need to study that a parachute is going to help you when you jump from the plane.”

Ultimately, whether cryotherapy is worth integrating into your wellness routine depends on your goals, budget, and tolerance for the cold.