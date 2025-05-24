Biohack Your Memorial Day With These Smart Recovery Rituals

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Memorial Day used to mean indulgence: grill smoke, pool floats, and enough rosé to make Tuesday hurt. But now, a growing number of wellness-minded Americans are flipping the script. The long weekend isn’t about zoning out, it’s a chance to recharge with intention.

Instead of hangovers, they’re after better brain function. Instead of greasy brunches, they’re experimenting with glymphatic drainage and gut-friendly snacks. It’s part of a larger cultural shift: holidays aren’t just time off, they’re time to reset. That three-day weekend is prime for running your own personal experiment in recovery, sleep, and energy upgrades, basically, a DIY wellness retreat.

The Holiday Wellness Boom

Biohacking retreats are popping up around every major holiday now. Instead of lazy poolside lounging, the itineraries lean into cryotherapy, red light facials, and intermittent fasting schedules. And brands are clearly paying attention: companies like Bon Charge and Skin Gym have dropped Memorial Day promos to highlight their red light masks and infrared wraps.

The trend has backup, too. A 2024 Sleep Health study found that just 15% of adults consistently get quality rest five nights a week. So a quiet, extended weekend free from daily chaos? That’s a goldmine for nervous system recovery. Sleep debt remains a widespread issue, and new understandings of optimal sleep duration are helping people prioritize meaningful rest, especially when their calendar finally allows it.

Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman calls sleep, light, and cold exposure the most powerful ways to hit reset. That combo (easy to access, grounded in science) has become a foundation for how many people structure their long weekend.

DIY Biohacking at Home

Don’t want to book a retreat? No problem. At-home biohacking is having a moment, and Memorial Day is a popular time to experiment. Cold plunges in the backyard. Face taping during Netflix marathons.

NAD+ therapy, once niche, is becoming more mainstream, especially among those looking to improve focus and energy without overhauling their entire routine. Suzie Pemdejian, head nurse practitioner at AlphaMan Clinic, says most report noticeable improvements in mental clarity, focus, and sustainable energy levels within just a few sessions.

Even food is getting a glow-up. Classic BBQs are swapping out coleslaw for fiber-packed greens and collagen-boosting drinks. Instead of beer, think nootropic-infused mocktails that promise energy without the crash.

A Cultural Rebrand of the Long Weekend

This isn’t about being rigid or obsessive. It’s about choosing how to spend your rest. Memorial Day can still mean beach chairs and baked beans, and that’s fine. But for others, it’s become a window to turn down inflammation, get better sleep, or finally try out that bathhouse. There’s also a rise in overnight recovery products designed to do their work while you sleep, supporting skin, hair, and stress recovery without adding steps to your day.

As the line between productivity and pleasure keeps blurring, this idea of the “wellness weekend” feels more permanent than trendy.

