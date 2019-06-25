If you believed Bill Clinton was a sexual predator, how can you possibly defend Trump?

Trump says he never met Carroll. But New York magazine ran a photo of a smiling Carroll talking to Trump at what looks like a social event around 1987, years before the alleged rape. They were both high-profile New Yorkers. She had an advice show on the cable station “America’s Talking,” a precursor to MSNBC. He was a self-promoting real estate developer, becoming a tabloid fixture. It makes total sense that they knew each other. But he’s still claiming never to have met her when a photo clearly shows him talking to her.