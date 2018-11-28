For children trapped in poverty, breaking free is getting harder

Luz Rivas knew the two dozen fifth-grade girls sitting before her. Not by name, but by experience.
She once lived in tight spaces, shared homes, back houses, a garage. It was back in the 1980s, when she and her mother and sister would get squeezed out of one place, hear about another and start over again. It’s still that way for children in the Pacoima neighborhood around Telfair Elementary, only more so.
“I hated that assignment in school when they asked you to draw your house,” Rivas, 44, told me. “I didn’t want to draw a garage.”
Rivas managed to overcome the disadvantages, and the path she followed began at Telfair. Now, three decades on, she was back at her old school, having gone to MIT and Harvard, having become an electrical engineer and then a member of the California Assembly.
It was here in fifth grade, Rivas told the students, that she discovered an interest in engineering while trying to figure out how to program an Apple IIe computer. So when she started a nonprofit called Do It Yourself Girls, an after-school tech program that has served more than 2,000 fifth- to 12th-grade students at 14 schools, Telfair got the first chapter.
“Why did you decide to join DIY?” Rivas asked the students.
“I’m going to start my own DIY,” one girl said with full authority. “I thought it was not going to be that fun, but then we did the first project and I thought about it, and it was fun.”
“I want to be an engineer like my sister,” said another.
Can it happen? Of course. Rivas rose up, and others will follow.
“But it’s more of a challenge now,” said Trini Rodriguez, former Telfair student and cofounder of Tia Chucha’s Centro Cultural and Bookstore in Sylmar. “No matter how hard you try to meet your needs, there’s an obstacle instead of a bridge.”
Many of Telfair’s students don’t have computers or Wi-Fi connections at home.
Many of the area’s manufacturing and aerospace companies died years ago, giving way to minimum-wages and two-job hustles that stack crushing burdens on families.
And for public schools in California, including Telfair, the golden age of full investment is a distant memory.
In populated urban areas, we don’t like the state of our schools, and we’ve spent years squabbling about what’s wrong and how to fix them.
We make arguments for more charters, fewer charters, more resources, more accountability, more decentralization, more testing, more parental involvement, more curriculum overhauls, more repercussions for teachers who don’t cut it. The Times recently reported that L.A. Unified Supt. Austin Beutner is considering a major realignment, with 32 separate school clusters, more local control and a smaller central bureaucracy.
But after decades of combat, we’ve flunked consensus and compromise. Sure, schools can and should do better, but we’ve unrealistically expected them to magically compensate for the burden of widening economic disparity.
In well-off communities, students tend to do pretty well.
In poor communities, they tend to struggle.
It’s easy, from a distance, to look at disappointing test results and determine that a school is a failure.
Telfair, admittedly, doesn’t have a very good report card. It lags behind the district and state averages in student performance. When the most recent statewide test results came out, Telfair was up 2% in language arts and down 2% in math. In each subject, less than one-third of Telfair’s students met or exceeded minimal standards as established by the state.
But those scores are less a measure of promise than of poverty.
When you visit classrooms, when you go to the motels and garages where children live, when you get to know that the heaviest load isn’t what’s in their backpacks, when you learn that some teachers are working 10-hour days, tutoring students during recess and lunch and volunteering to run after-school clubs for no pay, you begin to realize it’s not the schools that are failing — it’s everything else.
Society, culture, politics, public policy. The economy is tilted, the hill is steep.
It was early September when I began visiting Telfair, which had more students classified as homeless than any other in Los Angeles Unified last year. A school at which virtually every student is poor enough to qualify for free and reduced-price meals.
“Every year, we have to do more with less.”
Jose Razo, principal of Telfair Elementary School
The remarkable thing is how common that profile is in California, home to the world’s fifth-largest economy, happy hordes of 1-percenters and the highest rate of poverty in the nation when housing costs are considered. About one-fifth of the state’s residents can’t afford basic needs, according to the Public Policy Institute of California, and 45% of the state’s children are poor or nearly so.
A gaggle of researchers concluded in September that California students learn on par with students in other states, but many of them start far behind and never catch up. A lack of quality childcare and preschool education was cited, along with “a poor record of identifying young children with disabilities.” Latinos, African Americans, recent immigrants and foster children struggle the most, according to the research. Telfair, almost entirely Latino, hits three of those four categories.
“The tests don’t tell the whole story,” Principal Jose Razo argued one day in his office. “A test looks at one day in the life of one kid at one particular time, and if that kid is hungry that day, or tired that day, or slept in his car, or his mom had an argument with his dad who left the day before, that’s not a true assessment.”