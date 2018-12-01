After deadly Camp fire, Northern Californians open their homes to evacuees

Asking for help is hard for Jeff Wood. He’s good at overcoming obstacles; In the past four years, he lost a job, got evicted and experienced the death of his dad. He knew Desiree and the two boys, 10-year-old Colton and 11-year-old Gage, were tough. They would be able to sleep in the car for a few days. But there was also Ronin, only 7 weeks old, and 2-year-old Willow. So here he was, at a friend of a friend’s place.