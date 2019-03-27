Prosecutors ratchet up pressure on parents in admission scandal with new charges

The indictments against Amy and Gregory Colburn are the first the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston has secured since it announced a sweeping investigation earlier this month into Singer and dozens of people accused of scheming with him to sneak kids into high-end universities through bribes and faked test scores. The decision by prosecutors to escalate the case against the oncologist and his wife highlighted the stark choice the 30 other parents charged in the case face: Plead guilty or go to battle in court.