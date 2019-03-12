Hollywood actresses among those named in massive college admissions fraud case

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday indicted dozens of people — including two Hollywood actresses — in connection with an elaborate scheme aimed at getting students into elite colleges.
According to court records, the scheme involved cheating on college entrance examines for such elite schools as Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, UCLA and USC.
The U.S. attorney in Boston alleged a former Yale soccer coach was part of the fraud, exaggerating the athletic prominence of some students seeking admission.
Among those charged Tuesday were actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.
