Holly Prado, poet who championed L.A.’s literary scene, dies at 81

"When I first started writing full time in 1973, I told myself I am not going to get rich doing this; I am doing this because I love writing," she once said. Years prior, she echoed that sentiment in a letter she wrote to her parents: “No, dear parents, your darling daughter hasn't decided what to do with her life. I would like to a. write b. be an intellectual bum c. dabble in art. These choices offer no income, no security.”