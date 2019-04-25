California measles cases reach 38, with outbreaks expected to keep growing

California health officials announced Thursday that 38 people had been infected with measles so far this year, a tally expected to rise in the coming weeks as outbreaks grow in the state.
The nation is grappling with a surge in measles cases, with 695 in 22 states this year as of Wednesday evening, the greatest number reported in the U.S. since 2000. This week, health officials in California declared a measles outbreak in Los Angeles, while another in Northern California continues to spread.
Measles outbreaks have been increasing in the U.S. and abroad as vaccine coverage falls. For the first time, the World Health Organization in 2019 named vaccine hesitancy one of the world’s greatest health threats.
Federal officials say that the high number of cases in 2019 is mostly due to large outbreaks in Washington and New York states. Two outbreaks in New York, mostly affecting the Jewish Orthodox community, are the largest since measles was eliminated from the country in 2000.
In California, patients range in age from 5 months to 55 years, said state public health department director Karen Smith.
“Contrary to what some people think, measles is not a benign childhood disease,” she said in a call with reporters on Thursday.
About 76% of measles patients in California were not vaccinated or were undervaccinated, she said.
California’s high vaccination rates seem to have prevented small outbreaks from mushrooming the way they have elsewhere. California’s largest outbreak, in Butte County, has spread to 15 people. By contrast, an outbreak in New York City has infected more than 320.
Still, pockets of unvaccinated people in California could be susceptible to an outbreak, experts say. Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world, and the first to come back when vaccine coverage falls.
At 785 of the 6,500 elementary schools in California, the percentage of kindergartners with all their required shots at the start of the 2017-18 school year, including the measles vaccine, fell short of 90%. Officials say a community needs 95% immunity to prevent a contagious illness like measles from taking hold.
Measles spreads through coughing and sneezing, and up to 95% of those not vaccinated who are then exposed to measles will develop the illness. Even after a sick person leaves a room, the virus can linger in the air for as long as two hours, able to infect an unsuspecting victim.
Los Angeles health officials warned this week that the number of cases in the county — currently five — will likely increase. Public health officials encourage vaccination, estimated to be 97% effective in protecting against measles. The measles vaccine is believed to work for a lifetime.
“We will likely see additional measles cases in Los Angeles County, so … the best way to protect yourself and to prevent the spread of measles is to get the measles immunization,” said L.A. County health officer Muntu Davis in a statement.
The signs of measles are a lot like cold symptoms, including fever and cough. They usually start about two weeks after exposure. But measles patients also get a characteristic red rash that typically begins on the face and spreads downward toward the feet.
Patients with a rash are advised not to visit the ER or urgent care, but instead to call their doctor first so the doctor can make special arrangements for the visit to avoid infecting others.
On Wednesday, California lawmakers held a hearing for a bill to tighten California’s vaccination laws. The hearing was attended by thousands of protesters opposing the bill.