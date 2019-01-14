Flood advisory issued in L.A. and Ventura counties as more rain heightens risk of mudslides

Downpours that began early Monday in Southern California have the potential to trigger floods or mudslides, especially in neighborhoods damaged by recent fires, officials said.
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory Monday for western Los Angeles County and Ventura County, warning that roads, streams and highways could flood as rains are expected through the week.
Most of the rainfall is likely to be light to moderate and not severe enough to produce major debris flows. But authorities warned that brief, heavier showers could generate roadway flooding and shallow mudslides or debris flows, like the one that covered a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway and trapped cars in Malibu earlier this month.
L.A. County officials urged residents to be ready to flee if they live in areas burned by the Woolsey fire, which destroyed more than 1,500 structures from Oak Park to Malibu in November.
“We strongly encourage residents who live in or near Woolsey fire burn areas to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice,” Los Angeles County sheriff’s Capt. Darren Harris said in a statement. “If you feel unsafe or think that hazardous conditions near your home may develop, do not hesitate to leave.”
On Sunday, authorities issued voluntary evacuation warnings to communities near the Holy fire burn area in Riverside County, citing the potential for dangerous debris flows.
“People in these zones SHOULD GO NOW — this is the safest time to leave,” an alert from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Riverside County Fire Department said in an alert Sunday.
But by Monday morning, that warning had become mandatory. The Riverside County Emergency Management Department ordered residents in the Glen Ivy and Horsethief Canyon areas to evacuate.