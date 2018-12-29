Advertisement

2-year-old Yemeni boy whose mom sued U.S. to see him has died

By Associated Press
Dec 29, 2018 | 5:55 AM
| OAKLAND
Ali Hassan with his dying 2-year-old son Abdullah in a Sacramento hospital in a photo released Dec. 17. (AP)

The 2-year-old son of a Yemeni woman who sued the Trump administration to let her into the country to be with the ailing boy has died.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations announced Friday that Abdullah Hassan had died in an Oakland hospital. He suffered from a genetic brain condition.

The boy's father brought him to the United States for medical treatment in October. His mother Shaima Swileh remained behind in their Egypt home. The boy and his father are U.S. citizens but Swileh is not.

Yemeni citizens are restricted from entering the United States under President Donald Trump's travel ban. She applied for a waiver in 2017, but U.S. officials granted it only in December after the council sued.

Swileh held her son for the first time in the hospital on Dec. 19.

