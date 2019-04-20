Her phone rang. It was her son, and he had big news about his future

Ozzie was 5 and a student at Gabriella Charter School in Los Angeles, when his parents decided in 2005 that they couldn’t take the anxiety of living illegally in Los Angeles after their visas expired, so the family moved back to a village in the Mexican state of Yucatan. As Eva Vazquez tells it, she and her husband came to the United States on visas in the late 1980s and scratched out a life on the margins. They both worked at a car wash, had three children, but then began to worry that they would be deported and separated from their kids.