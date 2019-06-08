Welcome to Garcetti’s L.A.: heaps of trash, hordes of rats and very little leadership

Los Angeles looks as if it’s digging out from a hurricane, with hordes on the streets, tents everywhere and armies of rodents on the march, inciting fears of disease. We learned from Dakota Smith and David Zahniser in last week’s avalanche of Mad Max news that the rat circus at City Hall was tied to homeless people using the grates around the building as bathrooms. And my colleagues Emily Alpert-Reyes, Doug Smith and Ben Oreskes reported that the number of 311 calls for help shot up 167% between 2016 and 2018.