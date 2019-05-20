Nativo Lopez, pioneering and polarizing Latino leader in Orange County, dies at 68

He spent the next 15 years organizing almost everywhere but Orange County. Lopez helped to plan the massive 2006 amnesty marches in Los Angeles, and was in McAllen, Texas, earlier this year to protest conditions on the U.S.-Mexico border. He teamed up with then-state Sen. Gil Cedillo (D-Los Angeles), whom he had known since the 1970s, get a bill passed that allowed immigrants here illegally to apply for driver’s licenses. Then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger repealed one version in 2003, but Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law another in 2013.