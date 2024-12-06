Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: A presidential pardon, ‘Moana 2’ breaks a record

I hope you enjoyed last week’s politics-free News Quiz, because this week I’m right back at it, testing your news knowledge on all kinds of politics from Gov. Newsom’s special session that kicked off on Monday to the swearing-in of L.A. County’s new district attorney and President Biden’s surprise announcement of an unconditional pardon.

Lifestyle The L.A. Times 2024 holiday gift guide Our highly curated lists of gift ideas are perfect for Angelenos with specific identities: L.A. devotees, hikers and walkers, gardeners, food lovers, book fans, those wanting special self-care experiences and more.

But I’ve also got a deep bench of nonpolitical topics on tap too. Among them are the Hallmark Channel’s new sports-themed holiday romance movie, the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, big changes at the Rose Bowl and some peculiar new winged tenants at a Long Beach shopping center.

That may sound like a lot to remember, but here’s the thing: every single one of these 10 delightfully handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions was published — in print or online — within the last seven days. So, if you’ve kept abreast of the news (or want to take a moment to click through some of the stories above — that’s between you and your browser), these should be more entertaining than vexing to answer.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.