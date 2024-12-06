Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: A presidential pardon, ‘Moana 2’ breaks a record

A collection of photos from this week's News Quiz.
Who got pardoned? Why did Newsom call a special session? What’s gotten a glow-up at the iconic Rose Bowl? If you know, give this week’s News Quiz a go.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn..
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times ExclusiveFollow
I hope you enjoyed last week’s politics-free News Quiz, because this week I’m right back at it, testing your news knowledge on all kinds of politics from Gov. Newsom’s special session that kicked off on Monday to the swearing-in of L.A. County’s new district attorney and President Biden’s surprise announcement of an unconditional pardon.

But I’ve also got a deep bench of nonpolitical topics on tap too. Among them are the Hallmark Channel’s new sports-themed holiday romance movie, the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, big changes at the Rose Bowl and some peculiar new winged tenants at a Long Beach shopping center.

That may sound like a lot to remember, but here’s the thing: every single one of these 10 delightfully handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions was published — in print or online — within the last seven days. So, if you’ve kept abreast of the news (or want to take a moment to click through some of the stories above — that’s between you and your browser), these should be more entertaining than vexing to answer.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

