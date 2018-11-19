Asia summit: In the Nov. 18 Section A, a photo caption accompanying an article about trade tension between China and the U.S. misidentified Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Movie review: In the Nov. 16 Calendar section, a review of “Green Book” misspelled the last name of the movie’s co-writer Brian Currie as Curry.
