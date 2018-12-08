Rams photo: In the Dec. 7 Sports section, a photo caption with an article about Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack identified the Rams player pictured as Donald. The photo actually showed Rams defensive end Michael Brockers.
Caravan: In the Dec. 6 Section A, an article about Pueblo Sin Fronteras, which helped to organize the Central American caravan, stated that the group said it was funded by the nonprofit Freedom for Immigrants. Freedom for Immigrants says it raises money on behalf of Pueblo Sin Fronteras but does not fund the group directly.