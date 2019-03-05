Oscars quotes: A roundup of quotations in the Feb. 25 Calendar section’s Academy Awards coverage attributed the quote “I can't believe a film about menstruation just won an Oscar!” to Melissa Berton, producer of the documentary-short winner, “Period. End of Sentence.” It was said by the film’s director, Rayka Zehtabchi.
USC’s interim president: In the March 4 Section A, an article about USC’s interim president spelled the last name of former Aerospace Corp. Chief Executive William Ballhaus as Bauhaus.
