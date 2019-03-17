MOCA director: In the Arts & Books section in this edition, an article about Los Angeles’ Museum of Contemporary Art said the museum’s design reminded director Klaus Biesenbach of works by artists he had worked with in Germany. The building’s shapes reminded him of works by some of the artists featured in MOCA’s galleries. The error was discovered after the section was printed.
Linda Ronstadt: In the March 10 Arts & Books section, a headline on an article about Linda Ronstadt and traditional Mexican music misattributed a quote to Ronstadt. As the article correctly stated, it was singer Sarahi Velazquez who said,“Music brings people together.”
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.