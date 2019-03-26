Border wire: In the March 24 Section A, an article on border communities and concertina wire said the Border Patrol asked the military to install 350 miles of wire and that troops had 180 miles to go. A military spokesman says the agency asked for the installation of 210 miles of wire and that troops had a few miles to go.
Lyft IPO filing: In the March 2 Business section, an article about Lyft said the ride-hailing company lost $991 million last year. It lost $911 million.
“Tigerland”: In the March 22 Calendar section, a review of the documentary “Tigerland” identified Amit Sankhala and Jai Bhati as the nephew and grandson of the late tiger advocate Kailash Sankhala. They are his grandson and great-grandson, respectively.
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.