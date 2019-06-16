Rickie Lee Jones: In the June 16 Arts & Books section, an article about singer Rickie Lee Jones misspells the last name of reporter Alison Fensterstock as Fenterstock. The error was caught after the section went to press.
Jack Quaid: In the June 16 Calendar section, an article about actor Jack Quaid misspells the first name of his girlfriend, Lizzy McGroder, as Lizzie. Also, McGroder performs with the Groundlings Theatre’s Sunday Company, not UCB’s Sunday Company. The errors were caught after the section went to press.
Office leasing: In the June 16 Business section, an article about office leasing says that content creators have committed to renting 2.3 million square feet over the next few years. That figure is for all pre-leased office space in Los Angeles County, not just that committed to by content creators. The error was caught after the section went to press.
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.