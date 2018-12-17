Kronos review: In the Dec. 7 Calendar section, a review of the Kronos Quartet said some of the night’s music came from Palestine. The review should have said the music in question came from a group in the Palestinian territories.
Los Angeles Philharmonic: In the Dec. 10 Calendar section, a review of the Los Angeles Philharmonic referred to a piece by Tchaikovsky as “Rocco” Variations. The title is “Rococo” Variations.
