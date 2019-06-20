Basketball players could be banned from postseason after review finds L.A. Trade-Tech mismanaged funds

Los Angeles Trade-Technical College is facing a possible ban on postseason sports after an external review found evidence that it didn’t create educational plans for its student athletes and gave them special benefits.
Such actions, if verified, violate state college athletics rules and could lead the South Coast Conference to impose sanctions — probation and the postseason ban. That could deal a blow to L.A. Trade-Tech’s formidable basketball teams, including the women’s team that has won back-to-back conference championships.
The review also found that L.A. Trade-Tech had financially mismanaged its athletics program in recent years, failing to provide proper oversight while significantly increasing spending.
Overall, L.A. Trade-Tech failed to meet 11 of 13 standards for best practices in athletics programs, according to the January review by Innovative Performance Solutions Inc. The college, however, received positive ratings for equitably treating men’s and women’s sports, and for better performance among student athletes than non-athletes in completing courses with a grade of at least a C.
Rich Kollen, commissioner of the 11-college South Coast Conference, said colleges must self-report violations of state rules. L.A. Trade-Tech has yet to do so, he said.
If the college fails to self-report in the next two days, Kollen said he would start an investigation into whether L.A. Trade-Tech indeed violated state rules that prohibit special benefits for student athletes, such as food and housing, and require them to have educational plans.
If Kollen verifies those violations, he said he would impose a minimum of one year of sanctions, which would apply only to basketball because a college official recently notified him that it has suspended its other previously troubled sports programs — most recently, water polo and volleyball.
“When a school gets put on probation, the sad part is who gets hurt? The student athlete,” he said. “But it’s our only mechanism to address violations.”
L.A. Trade-Tech President Laurence Frank and L.A. Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez did not respond to questions from The Times about the review. In an email, district spokesman William Boyer said Frank has worked with faculty and staff to take corrective action and develop an improvement plan so that "competitive sports can remain a viable part of Trade’s college life.”
“Both LATTC and the district will accept nothing less than quality athletic programs that meet or exceed all required academic, financial and athletic standards as required by law and by the California Community College Athletic Association,” Boyer wrote.
The findings mark the latest blow to the beleaguered college. In 2017, an internal district investigation found that college officials had falsified grades in a pilot program to help underprepared students improve their math skills. The district auditor also found that two administrators failed to justify $157,000 they received from 2014 to 2017 through a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, which has launched a criminal investigation into the matter.
In addition, the campus has suffered from low morale and deep divisions, with some faculty members supporting a vote of no-confidence against the campus president. On Thursday, Frank announced that he planned to step down next month and take a job with the district leading economic and workforce initiatives.
The external review took note of the problems.
“LATTC has been challenged lately with public episodes of fiscal mismanagement and an erosion of public trust,” the review said. “It is not within the scope of this project to comment on those instances, yet they are consistent with the general lack of accountability and oversight found within our project.”
In a meeting with faculty last month, Frank disclosed that the college had to return $400,000 in state funding because of problems with the athletics program. He did not detail why or when that occurred, but the news — along with the review’s findings — stunned and dismayed some faculty members.
Maryanne Galindo, who heads the School of Business and Civic Engagement, said it was “mind-boggling” that Frank failed to disclose those problems when they occurred, which some have said was a few years ago.
“The only way we deal with the wounds on this campus is to literally bring this stuff into the light,” she told him, according to a tape of the meeting obtained by The Times. “The way we rebuild trust on this campus is we make it transparent.”
Others decried the impact of the review’s findings on students.
“It is heartbreaking, yet not surprising, to learn that once again, the president has failed our students,” said Lisa Moreno, a Trade-Tech professor of English. “I hope that his inaction and gross malfeasance does not jeopardize the women basketball players, who have shown great determination and dedication on the court as well as in my classroom.”
Cheyenne McKinnie, who led the L.A. Trade-Tech women’s basketball team to back-to-back South Coast Conference championships, said she feared the findings would jeopardize the program’s future.
“I don’t think it’s fair that our hard work put [in] on and off the court should be taken away over something that is above us and that we have no control over,” said McKinnie, who will play for Cal Poly Pomona this fall.
Academic Senate President Martin Diaz said many of the problems at L.A. Trade-Tech date back to four years ago, but the campus has made improvements. Money collected at games — which one dean observed was not being tracked and spent later without appropriate controls — is now being monitored under proper accounting guidelines, according to a March memo from college administrators.
“This review effort and the recommendations for improvements are a good thing for our athletic program and our students,” Diaz said.
The review was requested last year by then-Vice President Jim Lancaster and Dean Ann Hamilton. Among the findings:
-
More than half of the students enrolled in courses restricted to athletes were not on team rosters.
-
No evidence was provided for the proper accounting of money raised by the athletic department or by teams from tournaments, instructional clinics, sales at snack bars and of tickets.
-
There were “numerous instances of fiscal mismanagement, poor budgeting, or spending without accountability.” The women’s basketball team, for instance, rented two rooms for non-team members at a cost of $1,600 with no oversight.
-
Athletics program spending rose to nearly $800,000 in 2017-18, reflecting a 54% increase from two years earlier with no details on where half the money was allocated. L.A. Trade-Tech spent nearly twice as much as a comparable school, Imperial Valley College.
-
Aging facilities and spotty maintenance presented threats to health and safety, including lack of air conditioning and a defibrillator in the gym.
-
Nearly two-thirds of student-athletes passed classes with at least a C in 2017-18, compared to about 60% of the general population.
“The student-athletes of LATTC deserve better,” the review said.