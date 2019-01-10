Judge rules that LAUSD teachers' strike can begin on Monday

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge Thursday cleared the path for a Los Angeles teachers’ strike to start Monday.
At issue was whether the union, United Teachers Los Angeles, gave a legally required 10-day notice to the school district that its members would no longer work under terms of the previous contract. This notice provision is included in the contract between the union and the L.A. Unified School District.
Judge Mary H. Strobel ruled that there was no cause before her that would justify an order to delay a strike. On its own, the union had moved the strike date from Thursday to Monday out of concern about a potential adverse court decision.
Attorneys for L.A. Unified had argued that the union needed to start the 10-day period over — at the very least — because its leadership had “encouraged” a strike, something that is not allowed during the notice period.
But Strobel did not take issue with the union’s recent activities and also decided that all notice provisions would be satisfied by the union’s intended strike date.