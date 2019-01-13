With LAUSD teachers set to strike, union's call-in town hall asks parents for support

Los Angeles Unified made new offers to the teachers union during the week leading up to the strike. In the latest bid on Friday afternoon, the district offered to pay for every elementary school to have a full-time nurse and to lower class sizes by about two students at middle schools. That offer built on one earlier in the week that also offered a small decrease in class sizes. Supt. Austin Beutner said Friday that he was able to offer such improvements with the hope of new money from the county and the governor’s budget proposal.