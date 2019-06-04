$100-million gift to UCLA shows growing role of private donors in public universities

The benefits of UCLA’s engineering research and education were evident during a recent campus visit. In one lab, Veronica Santos, an associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, worked with doctoral students Lionel Zhang and Shengxin Jia to program a robot they equipped with touch sensors to better identify objects in a sandbox. The research, funded by the U.S. Office of Naval Research, will help protect the military by using machines instead of people to find explosives.