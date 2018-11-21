Displaced by Woolsey fire, Malibu families gather for a meal and hugs

There are four public schools in Malibu, part of a school system that includes neighboring Santa Monica. The Malibu campuses have been closed since Nov. 9, affecting about 1,600 students, said Gail Pinsker, the district’s community and public relations officer. The schools suffered no significant damage, but they have been off limits because of the fire and now must be deep-cleaned. Crews also will be testing the air quality.