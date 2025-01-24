17 food fundraisers in Los Angeles supporting wildfire relief efforts

In the days and weeks since wildfires broke out across L.A. County, destroying thousands of homes, businesses and other structures and claiming 27 lives, the local food industry has rallied to provide immediate relief to those most affected.

L.A.-based publicist Christina Gilmour tapped into her network of restaurateurs and chefs to launch Community Meals, an initiative that makes it easy for diners to donate to restaurants providing free meals to first responders, displaced residents and organizations offering direct wildfire relief. The list is updated daily, making it easy for diners to spread out their support to restaurants that are also deeply affected by the wildfires.

DineLA kicks off on Jan. 24 and runs through Feb. 7, offering prix fixe meals at restaurants across L.A. County to encourage Angelenos to explore beyond their usual haunts and support the local food industry. It also can be an opportunity to try a fine-dining spot that might typically be reserved for special occasions, such as Josiah Citrin’s Citrin restaurant in Santa Monica, which has crafted a $99 three-course menu that includes an amuse bouche and dessert. In support of wildfire relief efforts, L.A. Tourism will donate $5 per reservation to the American Red Cross, with a match from Banc of California up to $100,000.

If you’re looking for more ways to give back, here are 17 food fundraisers taking place in L.A. this weekend and beyond:

