A spread of brunch dishes on a wooden table
In Pasadena, Agnes Restaurant and Cheesery is donating proceeds from three brunch dishes to wildfire relief efforts.
(Maggie Shannon / For The Times)
Food

17 food fundraisers in Los Angeles supporting wildfire relief efforts

By Danielle DorseyAssistant Food Editor 

In the days and weeks since wildfires broke out across L.A. County, destroying thousands of homes, businesses and other structures and claiming 27 lives, the local food industry has rallied to provide immediate relief to those most affected.

L.A.-based publicist Christina Gilmour tapped into her network of restaurateurs and chefs to launch Community Meals, an initiative that makes it easy for diners to donate to restaurants providing free meals to first responders, displaced residents and organizations offering direct wildfire relief. The list is updated daily, making it easy for diners to spread out their support to restaurants that are also deeply affected by the wildfires.

DineLA kicks off on Jan. 24 and runs through Feb. 7, offering prix fixe meals at restaurants across L.A. County to encourage Angelenos to explore beyond their usual haunts and support the local food industry. It also can be an opportunity to try a fine-dining spot that might typically be reserved for special occasions, such as Josiah Citrin’s Citrin restaurant in Santa Monica, which has crafted a $99 three-course menu that includes an amuse bouche and dessert. In support of wildfire relief efforts, L.A. Tourism will donate $5 per reservation to the American Red Cross, with a match from Banc of California up to $100,000.

If you’re looking for more ways to give back, here are 17 food fundraisers taking place in L.A. this weekend and beyond:

Boba is on the menu at Kato restaurant in Los Angeles
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Kato

Downtown L.A. Taiwanese Californian $$$$
By Danielle Dorsey
Through Jan. 27, Kato is hosting a dinner series with acclaimed restaurants from across the country, including Kasama from Chicago, Commis from Oakland, Sunken Harbor Club from Brooklyn and Kiln from San Francisco. All profits will be donated to Restaurants Care, an organization providing emergency relief grants to those in the food and beverage community who were affected by the Los Angeles fires. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.
A shiitake scramble with slices of bread and salad
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times)

Valerie Echo Park

Echo Park Bakery $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Valerie Echo Park is supporting wildfire relief efforts with a four-course dinner with wine and cocktail pairing, including a welcome cocktail from Bespoke Bar and Grey Whale Gin (nonalcoholic option available), potato leek soup with Roe Caviar paired with Nomadica white wine and, for dessert, warm chocolate pudding paired with Owlverick’s Coffee. The dinner will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, and is $150 per person with seatings at 6 and 8 p.m. Proceeds from the collaborative dinner will go to families who lost their homes in the fires.
Some items from Carla's Fresh Market including mushroom chips and chili crisp.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Carla's Fresh Market

Highland Park American $$
By Danielle Dorsey
On Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Carla’s Fresh Market is hosting a bake sale with Nice Coffee and 30 L.A. bakers. Resident coffee bar Nice Coffee will serve its full menu of specialty lattes and bites, alongside bakers selling fresh baked breads, pastries, cakes and other items, with all event proceeds benefiting World Central Kitchen.
A fluffy Thai omelet, or kai jiew, in foreground, with shrimp in yellow curry and a mound of white rice behind it.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Holy Basil

Atwater Village Thai $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Holy Basil is hosting a collaborative pop-up dinner with Nana Thai, a Bangkok street food spot in Buellton. The Sunday event is waitlist only, but walk-ins and reservations are still open for Monday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the restaurant’s Atwater Village location. All dinner proceeds will be donated to wildfire relief.
At Stella West Hollywood, branzino carpaccio is carved and dressed tableside.
(Jakob N. Layman)

Stella

West Hollywood Italian $$
By Danielle Dorsey
At this retro-inspired Italian haunt in Hollywood, 100% of Peroni and all pizza proceeds will be donated to local wildfire relief efforts through Slice Out Hunger, an organization that fights food insecurity by partnering with local pizza communities.
Crab curry with rice noodles and heaps of fresh toppings
(Shelby Moore / For The Times)

Luv2Eat Thai Bistro

Hollywood Thai $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Firefighters, first responders and those affected by the wildfires can stop by Luv2Eat Thai Bistro between noon and 4 p.m. or Luv2Eat Express and Noree Thai between 5 and 8 p.m. for complimentary meals.
Wanderlust Creamery for Lunar New Year: Oolong Pineapple Cake. Jin xuan milk oolong ice cream, with swirls of housemade pineapple jam & pieces of buttery Taiwanese-style pineapple pastry. Contains: dairy, egg, wheat/gluten
(Max Milla and Adrienne Borlongan)

Wanderlust Creamery

Atwater Village Ice cream
By Danielle Dorsey
Travel-inspired scoop shop Wanderlust is offering free ice cream to first responders and evacuees at its Atwater Village, Fairfax, Venice, Sawtelle, Tarzana and Topanga locations.
The cheese plate with crackers, salami, spreads and more at Agnes in Pasadena
(Maggie Shannon / For The Times)

Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery

Pasadena American Cheese Shop $$
By Danielle Dorsey
At chef Thomas Tilaka Kalb and Vanessa Tilaka Kalb’s charming restaurant in Old Pasadena, a portion of proceeds from three dishes on the brunch menu — a griddled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, the Brunch Wrap Supreme and pumpkin spice bread pudding — will be donated to Friends in Deed and World Central Kitchen. In addition, the restaurant is continuing to provide meals to first responders and those affected by the wildfires.
Read All Read Less
Whole dover sole with green tomato infused butter, chopped dehydrated black olives and fermented green tomato juice.
(Allison Zaucha / For The Times)

Citrin

Santa Monica Californian $$$$
By Danielle Dorsey
All of chef Josiah Citrin’s restaurants, including Citrin, Charcoal Venice and Augie’s on Main, are accepting donations and issuing discounts for customers who bring in donations.
Carnitas Taco and Fish Flauta at Ditroit Taqueria
(Andrea D’Agosto / For The Times)

Ditroit

Downtown L.A. Mexican $
By Danielle Dorsey
The taqueria in the back alley behind Damian is hosting a weekly taco series featuring guest chefs and friends, with 100% of proceeds from the limited-edition taco donated to communities affected by the wildfires. The first week spotlighted chef-owner Enrique Olvera’s famous duck carnitas taco, and next week Mexico City marisqueria will offer a seafood-driven option. Tacos can be purchased during regular business hours, and future guest tacos will be announced on Ditroit’s Instagram page.
Read All Read Less
The Reach chicken sandwich from Go Go Bird
(Go Go Bird)

Go Go Bird

Culver City Fried Chicken $
By Danielle Dorsey
The Los Angeles-style fried chicken spot Go Go Bird and sister company Go Go Gyoza are donating 100% of proceeds from sales of their jarred chili oil to the Wildfire Relief Fund 2025 GoFundMe campaign, which is providing emergency relief grants of up to $1,000 each to individuals who have lost homes or property due to the recent California wildfires. Chili oil can be purchased at Go Go Bird’s stand in Citizen Public Market.
Read All Read Less
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Don't Mess with Texas breakfast taco from HomeState on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

HomeState

Pasadena Tex-Mex $
By Danielle Dorsey
After turning its Pasadena location into a donation center and offering meals with World Central Kitchen, HomeState has reopened for regular business. However, customers can still support those affected by the wildfires through online orders that allow donations between $25 and $300 and go toward providing meals to first responders, displaced families and community organizations supporting wildfire relief.
Read All Read Less
Classic Double burger from Amboy Quality Meats
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Eastside Love by NightOff

Chinatown Eclectic $$
By Danielle Dorsey
The collaborative dinner series NightOff is hosting a fundraiser with all proceeds going to organizations supporting Altadena fire victims at Far East Plaza on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 5 to 9 p.m. Food vendors include Howlin’ Ray’s, Amboy Quality Meats, Guisados, La Sorted’s and Yeastie Boys. Expect beverages from Engkanto Brewery, Hurray’s Girl Beer, Le Chill and Rancho West; desserts by Scoops; and live music from Slow Jamz and Amistad.
Read All Read Less
Green-sauced pasta studded with out-of-shell mussels from Ètra restaurant in Melrose Hill.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Ètra

Italian $$
By Danielle Dorsey
The East Hollywood bistro has released its first house wine with Jumbo Time Wines called Ètra’s L’Orange, an aromatic, skin-contact wine that uses an organic blend of Alsatian varietals from Sonoma. Jumbo Time Wines has donated the first few cases so that proceeds from the wine can go toward wildfire relief efforts.
Read All Read Less
Croque madame from Petit Trois
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Petit Trois

Hollywood French $$$
By Danielle Dorsey
The French restaurant from Ludo Lefebvre has a handful of options for supporting wildfire relief efforts. Both L’Original location in Hollywood and Le Valley in Sherman Oaks are donating $4 from every order of steak frites to World Central Kitchen. Petit Trois is hosting a giveaway with $20 tickets, with prizes including a butter-themed prize that involves an 11-pound block of butter from Maison Bordier and a Petit Trois butter T-shirt. All giveaway proceeds go to World Central Kitchen.
Read All Read Less
Fat Sal's

Westwood Sandwich Shop $
By Danielle Dorsey
The sandwich shop with locations in Encino, Culver City, Hollywood and as far as Las Vegas is debuting a sandwich — the Fat Hero — and donating all proceeds from the new item to the LAFD Foundation. Fat Sal’s also is providing free meals to first responders at Hollywood, Westwood, Encino, Venice and Culver City locations through the end of January.
Read All Read Less
DTLA United for Fire Stations 9 and 10

Downtown L.A. Service Organization
By Betty Hallock
Fire Stations No. 9 and 10 in downtown Los Angeles are among the busiest in the U.S. and have been working short-staffed as firefighters continue to battle the ongoing Los Angeles fires. DTLA United is helping to raise money through the Ketchum-Downtown YMCA to provide meals for the two stations, located in Skid Row and South Park. Donations will go to catering orders from downtown small businesses and restaurants to supply meals that will be delivered starting on Monday, Jan. 27. To donate through the YMCA, enter “DTLA” in the additional information section in order for the donation to go to downtown firefighters.
Read All Read Less
