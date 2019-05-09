Britney Spears wins new restraining order against ex-manager accused of harassing her

A judge on Wednesday granted Britney Spears a new temporary restraining order against her former manager.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny directed Osama “Sam” Lutfi to stay at least 200 yards from the singer, her parents, her sister Jamie Lynn, and her two children.
The order is good until May 28, when another hearing will be held to determine whether the stay-away measure should be extended.
Spears was granted a similar order against Lutfi in 2008 that expired several years later. She has denied he was ever her manager.
Attorneys for Spears said the restraining order was needed “to prevent future harm and further psychological trauma” to the singer. Spears’ lawyers maintain in their court papers that Lutfi has sent harassing and threatening texts and tweets to Spears and her family.
They also maintain Lutfi is trying to disrupt her conservatorship and release private information about her.
Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008, when she began exhibiting bizarre behavior such as shaving her head bald. The 37-year-old singer, who was released about a week ago from a Los Angeles facility where she received treatment for undisclosed mental health issues, was not present for the hearing.
Marc Gans, an attorney for Lutfi, said he was disappointed with the order.