New USC president Carol Folt removed Confederate statue, faced N. Carolina backlash

♦ According to reports at the time, Folt ordered the base for the toppled statue removed because of continuing unspecified threats. “Despite our best efforts, even since that time, threats have continued to grow and place our community at serious risk. This led me to the action that I authorized,” she told reporters in January. “While I recognize that some may not agree with my decision to remove the base and tablets now, I’m confident that this was the right one for our community.”