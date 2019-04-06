Some wealthy parents cut deals, others fight on in college admissions scandal

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer J. Mossimo Giannulli, are charged with paying Singer $400,000 to have their two daughters admitted to USC in an athletic recruiting scam. The couple appeared relaxed in their court appearance Wednesday. At one point, Loughlin rose from her seat and walked over to the prosecutors who have charged her with a felony. Smiling, she greeted them and shook their hands. Loughlin signed autographs for fans outside of court.