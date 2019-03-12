Advertisement

College admissions and testing fraud scheme: Indictment

Mar 12, 2019 | 9:10 AM

Dozens of individuals were allegedly involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits. They were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Boston. Coaches from USC, Stanford, Yale, Wake Forest and Georgetown, among others, are implicated, as well as parents and exam administrators.

Below is the indictment in the investigation:

