Chinese family paid admission scandal’s mastermind $6.5 million for a spot at Stanford, sources say

The $6.5 million figure has stood out for its size since prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston unveiled their case in March. While 33 parents have been charged so far in a sprawling investigation of fraud, bribes and deceit in the college admission process, none is accused of spending sums that even approach what Zhao’s family are said to have paid. A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney in Massachusetts declined to comment.