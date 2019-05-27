Advertisement

Authorities search for Colorado woman who went missing in Malibu

By
May 27, 2019 | 4:20 PM
Jennifer Michelle Lorber, of Colorado, was last seen in Malibu on Thursday. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Authorities are searching for a woman who flew from Colorado and was last seen in Malibu four days ago.

Jennifer Michelle Lorber, 30, was staying at a motel in the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu and was driving a rented white Toyota Rav 4, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle was found about 12:50 a.m. Sunday, KTLA reported. The Sheriff’s Department did not disclose where the car was located.

Detectives said Lorber suffers from depression and that her family is concerned about her well-being.

The most recent contact with Lorber was about 11 p.m. Thursday. She is described as 5 feet 1 and weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair.

The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact its missing persons unit at (323) 890-5500. Tips can be made anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

