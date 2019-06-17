Shooting in Costco parking lot in Chula Vista leaves 3 wounded

Three people were wounded during a shooting in the parking lot of a Costco in Chula Vista.
Authorities said two men and a woman were taken to the hospital and that detectives were trying to figure out the motive for the violence.
The shooting came three days after one person was killed and three hurt at a Costco in Corona.
Los Angeles police investigators are reviewing whether an off-duty officer who opened fire at the store, killing a man described by his family as having an intellectual disability, violated department policies in the shooting, officials said Monday.
The LAPD officer, who has not been identified, was shopping at Costco with his family Friday night when Corona police said he was attacked while holding his young child. Authorities said the assault was unprovoked and led the officer to fire his weapon, killing 32-year-old Kenneth French and wounding two of French’s family members, whom a relative identified as French’s parents.
The officer, who is assigned to the department’s Southwest Division, suffered minor injuries in the confrontation and was taken to a hospital and later discharged. His gun was the only weapon involved in the incident, and specifics about what led up to shooting have not been made public.
A Corona police spokesman said Monday that the department did not have any additional information to release.