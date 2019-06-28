Costco shooting: Prosecutors deciding whether LAPD officer should be charged

The LAPD officer, identified by multiple sources as Salvador Sanchez, is a seven-year patrol officer in the Southwest Division. He was shopping with his family at a Costco store in Corona on June 14, carrying his young son in his arms. Nearby, a couple was roaming the aisle with their 32-year-old son, who family members and their attorney have said has an intellectual disability. The two families came together at a food sample line at the warehouse store when an altercation erupted, ending with gunfire from the officer.