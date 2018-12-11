L.A. County Sheriff's deputy charged with voluntary manslaughter in first on-duty shooting prosecution in nearly 20 years

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy is being charged with voluntary manslaughter, marking the first time a law enforcement officer in Los Angeles County has been prosecuted for an on-duty shooting in nearly 20 years.
Luke Liu, 40, was scheduled to appear at an arraignment at the criminal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday. He is accused of shooting Francisco Garcia at a Norwalk gas station on Feb. 24, 2016, according to a complaint filed by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Liu, who appeared in court wearing a dark gray suit, entered a not guilty plea on the charge and on a special allegation of intentionally discharging a firearm, which caused death to the victim.
According to prosecutors, Liu spotted a vehicle that he believed may have been stolen and pulled up behind it.
Liu approached and stood near the driver's side door, according to prosecutors. Liu then went to the rear of the car and when he returned to the driver's side door, Francisco Garcia, 26, began to drive away at approximately 5 mph, prosecutors said.
Liu then allegedly drew his service weapon, ran alongside the car and fired seven shots at Garcia, who was struck four times and killed, according to prosecutors.
The estimated time between when Liu approached Garcia and the shooting was about 20 seconds, prosecutors said. Several civilians witnessed the incident, a portion of which was captured on video.
Not since LAPD Officer Ronald Orosco was prosecuted for shooting an unarmed motorist in September 2000 has a law enforcement officer in Los Angeles County faced charges for an on-duty shooting.
Orosco, who was accused of shooting an unarmed motorist in the back during a dispute over a traffic citation, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle. The motorist survived. Orosco was sentenced to five years in prison.
L.A. County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey, who was elected in 2012, has faced repeated criticism for declining to bring charges in shootings by officers during her years in office. In an unusual move, former LAPD Police Chief Charlie Beck called on Lacey to prosecute one of his officers this year, but her office declined.
However, in a statement Tuesday, Lacey said the use of force in this case was not reasonable -- the critical factor that often determines whether an officer is charged with shooting someone.
"We believe the officer's use of deadly force was unjustified and unreasonable under the circumstances," she said. "There is an inherent danger for law enforcement officers every time they put on the uniform. We applaud their dedication and bravery to make split-second decisions in potentially life-threatening situations. But we also must hold them accountable when their conduct is unlawful."
Michael Schwartz, Liu's attorney, said Garcia ignored his client’s orders to put his hands on the wheel and drove away instead, clipping the deputy with the car. Schwartz said his client believed his life and others’ lives were threatened by Garcia, who was driving a vehicle that was reported stolen.
Schwartz said Liu learned only recently that he would face criminal charges.
"It came as a shock to my client and even his captain,” Schwartz said, describing Liu as a quiet, hardworking, award-winning deputy.
Schwartz is experienced in defending police officers charged with crimes. In 2007, he represented Ivory Webb, a former San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy charged with shooting an unarmed Iraq war veteran who was a passenger in a car that led authorities on a high-speed chase. Webb was acquitted.
In 2014, Schwartz defended Fullerton Police Officer Jay Cicinelli against charges of excessive force and involuntary manslaughter in the death of a homeless man, Kelly Thomas. Cicinelli and another officer were acquitted of second-degree murder in the case.
Steve Cooley, who served as Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. from 2000-12, said charges against law enforcement officers for shootings on duty are rare, in part because the standards for finding a police shooting to be unlawful are so high.
About 1,500 officer shootings have occurred since 2000 without charges.
Cooley said almost every shooting he reviewed was justified, but acknowledged he had a term for cases that were highly questionable but lacked the evidence to charge the officer: “awful but lawful.”