Man caught on video punching women at DTLA hot dog cart is charged with battery

A 30-year-old Sylmar man who was caught on video punching two women in the face last month at a downtown Los Angeles hot dog stand has been charged with five counts of battery, authorities said.
City Attorney Mike Feuer’s office on Wednesday said Arka Sangbaran Oroojian was charged Friday and faces up to 30 months in jail and $10,000 in fines.
Oroojian turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department last month as video spread of him punching the two women in the face after they came to the defense of a hot dog vendor Oroojian had been arguing with on Jan. 26 near 6th and Spring streets, police said.
Oroojian punched the first woman after she told Oroojian to grab his hot dog and leave, police said.
Following that punch, a second woman tripped Oroojian, causing him to fall to the ground, according to the city attorney’s office.
He then got to his feet and again punched each woman in the face, causing both to fall to the ground, authorities said. As they attempted to get up, Oroojian punched them in the face again before running away, according to the city attorney’s office.
The two women were diagnosed with injuries including a concussion, a broken finger and facial bruising, according to the city attorney’s office.
Oroojian turned himself over to police three days later after the video went viral on social media.